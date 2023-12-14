close_game
close_game
News / India News / Parliament breach: All accused followed Bhagat Singh Fan Club page; met in Mysuru 1.5 years ago

Parliament breach: All accused followed Bhagat Singh Fan Club page; met in Mysuru 1.5 years ago

ByHT News Desk
Dec 14, 2023 12:02 PM IST

The Parliament security breach accused followed Bhagat Singh Fan Club social media page and maintained contact through social media only.

Six names have so far emerged as those who have been directly involved in the massive security breach that took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday -- on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were inside the Lok Sabha spraying yellow gas inside, Neelam Azad and Anmmol Shinde were detained from outside Parliament. The link between the two sets of protestors was the same gas they were spraying. Later police came to know that they all were connected on social media, they knew each other. There was another person Lalit Jha who posted the the video of Neelam and Anmol protesting outside Parliament on Instagram. While he fled the spot, police found one Vishal from Gurugram who was not near Parliament yesterday, but he gave shelter to the five. Lalit Jha apparently sent the video to another person who runs an NGO in West Bengal.

Neelam Azad, one of the accused of Parliament security breach, used to attend protest rallies. (HT_PRINT)
Neelam Azad, one of the accused of Parliament security breach, used to attend protest rallies. (HT_PRINT)

How did the plotting take place?

The arrested accused said they were not part of any organisation and came to Parliament only to protest against issues like unemployment etc. But the police said the main conspirator was someone else.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

They had conducted a recce outside Parliament before yesterday's security breach.

All the accused were associated with a social media page Bhagat Singh Fan Club.

The planning for the security breach took place on social media.

About 1.5 years ago, all of them met in Mysore. Earlier this year in July, Sagar attempted to enter Parliament but could not.

On December 10, they all reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate where the coloured crackers were distributed.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out