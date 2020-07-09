Shopkeeper outside Mahkal temple tipped off security guards about Vikas Dubey

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:05 IST

A shopkeeper outside Ujjain’s Mahakal temple from whom gangster Vikas Dubey bought flowers, tipped off security guards that eventually led to his arrest ending a six-day run, Madhya Pradesh police said Thursday.

“When VikasDubey reached the Mahakal temple, he purchased flowers and prasad from a shop. The owner who had seen him on TV became suspicious and called up the private security agency at the temple and informed them.” Ujjain’s superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters at a briefing.

The Ujjain’s police chief said Dubey who had been on the run since Friday after carrying out an ambush that killed eight Uttar Pradesh policemen in Kanpur, had tried to hoodwink the security guards by giving a false name.

“When he entered, private security guards informed our officials at Mahakal Chowki and started talking to him and asked his name. He gave them a false name but later gave his correct name. He was then taken to the police station where we interrogated him,” Singh said.

The SP said Ujjain police also sought Dubey’s photograph from their counterparts in Kanpur for further confirmation that they had indeed nabbed UP’s most wanted man.

“For further confirmation, we contacted Kanpur SSP and the STF and asked for his photo. We handed him over to the STF when they reached here. They later left for UP with Dubey,” Singh said.

While Dubey was nabbed in the morning, teh UP STF arrested his wife Richa Dubey and elder son in the evening on charges of harbouring the gangster and acting in connivance with him, a senior officer of the Lucknow police commissionerate said.

The UP police killed five of Dubey’s gang members and aides since they mounted a massive manhunt for him. Two of them were killed on Thursday – one in an encounter and the other while trying to escape from police custody. On Tuesday, Dubey had escaped from a Faridabad hotel shortly before the STF raided it.

On Wednesday, the UP Police had raised the bounty on Dubey’s head to Rs 5 lakh.