Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested

Dubey has been on the run since the killing of the policemen in a shootout in Bikru village near Kanpur on July 3.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:31 IST
Rohit K Singh and Haidar Naqvi | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Rohit K Singh and Haidar Naqvi | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Tuesday, gangster Vikas Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Faridabad, the first time his whereabouts was known in what has been a game of cat and mouse since his escape from the scene of the gunfight.
On Tuesday, gangster Vikas Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Faridabad, the first time his whereabouts was known in what has been a game of cat and mouse since his escape from the scene of the gunfight.
         

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in the killing of eight policemen near Kanpur, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Inspector General (IG) of Police, UP Special Task Force, Amitabh Yash confirmed that Dubey was arrested at Mahakal police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning. He said Dubey himself went to the police station to surrender and got arrested.

“It is a big success for the police, Vikas Dubey is a cruel killer. Whole Madhya Pradesh police were on alert. He has been arrested from Ujjain Mahakal temple. We have informed Uttar Pradesh Police,” Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dubey had been on the run since the killing of the policemen in a shootout in Bikru village near Kanpur last week.

Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain where he paid Rs 250 entry fees. He told the security guards after the darshan that he wanted to surrender and asked them to call the police.
Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain where he paid Rs 250 entry fees. He told the security guards after the darshan that he wanted to surrender and asked them to call the police. ( HT Photo )

The police had been hunting for Dubey in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. More than 40 teams were on the lookout.

Five aides have so far been killed in separate gunfights in multiple locations, most recent being Prabhat Mishra and Praveen Dubey who were gunned down on Thursday.

Earlier, Amar Dubey was killed in Hamirpur on Wednesday, while Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur a few hours after the July 3 ambush.

Also read: How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit

Dubey was killed in Etawah when he was trying to escape after stealing a car. Mishra, meanwhile, was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest in Haryana’s Faridabad. He was gunned down when he tried to flee from the police custody.

On Tuesday, gangster Vikas Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Faridabad, the first time his whereabouts was known in what has been a game of cat and mouse since his escape from the scene of the gunfight.

Also read: 2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead

On Wednesday, two sub-inspectors posted in Kanpur, who were believed to have alerted Dubey about the police actions, were arrested.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops.

