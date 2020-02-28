Shops, businesses reopen in violence affected north-east Delhi

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:08 IST

Shops and businesses were open again in the violence-affected areas of the North-East district of Delhi on Friday, as residents expressed satisfaction at the restoration of peace.

Speaking to ANI, a shopkeeper in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, Jaskaran Bhati said, “My shop was shut since the violence started in the area four-five days ago. Now, it is peaceful as people start to realise that no one will gain anything by indulging in violence.”

“Small business owners incurred a lot of damage as many shops were gutted in the area. I had never seen such violence here, I have my shop here since 1994,” he said.

A customer at the shop, Hem Lata said, “For the past four-five days, the shops were shut, now some of them are open but we are still afraid of a repeat of the violence.”

Another local resident Raju Sharma, said, “My work suffered a lot because I am a daily wage earner. Everyone has suffered. People should not get influenced by someone and indulge in violence. It will take some more day’s to normalise things here.”

Chotelal Yadav, a worker at the store said, “For the past few days the shop is closed. I think some outsiders have come and created violence here. There is no enmity between Hindus and Muslims here.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have continued with their patrols in the area in an effort to restore peace at the earliest. In Maujpur, Additional DCP RP Meena said, “In the 80-90 percent there is peace. We have taken members from every community along and conducted flag march and foot patrols.”

“We have assured everyone to carry on with their normal routine and there is no need to heed to any rumours,” he said.

The councillor from Maujpur, Naddem, also stated that the situation was returning to normal. “Now the situation is coming back to normal, there is traffic movement on roads and the market is also open. I also appeal to all to open their shops and start their work so that peaceful atmosphere prevails,” he said.

At least 42 people have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence-affected North-East Delhi over the past few days.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)