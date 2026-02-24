Shimla, A comprehensive study focused on Short-lived Climate Pollutants in Himachal Pradesh has claimed that if the state effectively implements planned sectoral strategies, these pollutants can be reduced by about 85 per cent by the year 2047. Short-lived climate pollutants can be reduced by 85 per cent by 2047: Report

As per the presentation on the Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO2 Emissions given on Tuesday, reducing SLCPs is one of the most effective opportunities to get rapid climate benefits, and improved air quality has to be achieved in the near term.

The study said that pollutants like methane, black carbon, tropospheric ozone and Hydrofluorocarbons have a relatively short lifespan in the atmosphere, but their warming effect is many times more than that of carbon dioxide .

The study analysed emissions from various sectors, taking 2019 as the base year and found that methane emissions are notable from transportation and solid waste management as well as from the animal husbandry sector.

The key measures recommended in the report include a 27 per cent reduction in methane emissions by 2047 through improved feed and management strategies in the livestock sector.

Black carbon, in particular, has been said to be much more potent than CO2. The study also suggested a significant reduction in black carbon, PM2.5 and Sulphur Oxides by controlling diesel generator sets and using clean technologies in the hotel and restaurant sectors.

Another takeaway was a nearly 50 per cent reduction in SLCP emissions by promoting electric vehicles in the transport sector and scrapping 15-20-year-old vehicles, besides a 50 per cent reduction in solid waste emissions through decentralised composting and landfill gas capture.

The study presented a data-based analysis in coordination with various departments and projects, emission scenarios up to 2047. According to the report, several policies already implemented in the state's transport, energy, industry and solid waste management sectors are indirectly contributing to the reduction of SLCPs. However, there is a need to expand and better implement these policies.

Experts said that if current strategies are implemented effectively, Himachal Pradesh can not only become a national leader in achieving climate goals, but also see positive results in the health and agriculture sectors.

Himachal Pradesh, a state sensitive to climate change and moving towards becoming a green energy state, can serve as a model example in this regard, the scientists said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.