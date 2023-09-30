‘Should be hanged’: Ujjain rape accused's father demands strict punishment

After the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested an autorickshaw driver, identified as Bharat Soni, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain district, his father Raju Soni on Thursday demanded a strict punishment for him. According to Soni, those committing such gruesome crimes should be “shot” by the police. During investigation, it was found that the rape survivor was beaten up before death, Madhya Pradesh Police said, adding prima facie it was a case of homicide. (Representational)

“We are not able to come out of shame. What should I do? I can't understand anything. That girl could have been my daughter...If I were in his place, I would have admitted my guilt and died with it,” the accused's father told India Today.

He added, “Those who commit such crimes do not deserve to live. Whether it's my child or anyone else's, anyone who commits such a crime should be hanged or shot.”

The accused's father also revealed to the media that he was aware of the incident and also spoke to his son about it. According to him, the accused was behaving as if nothing had happened, remained silent, and continued with his daily activities.

Bharat Soni was arrested on Thursday after CCTV footage showed him interacting with her near Ujjain railway station. Another autorickshaw driver Rakesh Malviya was also held for trying to destroy evidence.

“After seeing the viral videos, we identified the girl against whom a missing complaint was filed on Monday in Jaitwara police station, and informed Ujjain police. The minor’s grandfather confirmed her identity,” Satna additional superintendent of police Shivesh Singh Baghel said.

The shocking incident came to light on September 25 after the girl was found bleeding on a road in Mahakal police station limits in Ujjain. She was immediately taken to a hospital where a medical examination found that she had been raped.

The girl is currently being treated at a hospital.

According to a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR, the victim's condition has been improving, however, it may take a long time to recover from the mental trauma.