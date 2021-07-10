'Should we go to UN?': Rakesh Tikait seeks 'impartial' probe into Republic Day violence

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the incident of violence on Republic Day this year needs an "impartial investigation", for which the farmers may have to knock on the doors of the United Nations (UN). He clarified that leaders of the movement had not talked about going to the UN over the farm laws, and had only brought up the issue in relation to the January 26 incident.

"Is there any agency here that can conduct an impartial investigation? If not, should we take this matter to the UN?" asked Tikait, a prominent leader of the ongoing protests by farmers at the border areas of the national capital.

Tikait, however, clarified that the leaders of the movement had never mentioned taking the issue over the farm laws to the international agency.

"We had not said that we will take up the issue of new farm bills at the United Nations. We had only responded to a question over the January 26 incident," Tikait said.

On January 26, a section of farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws clashed with police after the tractor rally planned by them diverted from the designated route and stormed into the Red Fort. They hoisted a religious flag and that of the farmers’ union on its domes.

While one of the protesters was killed, as many as 394 police personnel and several farmers sustained injuries in the clash.

The Delhi Police has till now filed two charge sheets in connection with the violence at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally. The first charge sheet, filed on May 17, concerned the violence at Red Fort and the video evidence against each person on the day of the incident. The supplementary charge sheet, filed on June 17, has statements from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who were the first witnesses to the violence and were also allegedly attacked by rioters.