‘Should we send you bangles’: NSA Doval on intercepted messages from Pak

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:31 IST

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Saturday that intelligence intercepts make it clear that Pakistani handlers of militants in Jammu and Kashmir are frustrated as their designs to spark unrest in the Valley, in the aftermath of the scrapping of the state’s special status, have failed.

“There are Pakistani communication towers 20 kilometers along border, they are trying to send messages, we heard intercepts they telling their men here ‘how so many apple trucks are moving, can’t you stop them? Should we send you bangles?’, Doval said, according to ANI.

In a wide-ranging interaction with a select group of journalists in New Delhi, Doval said that the government was determined to protect lives of Kashmiris from Pakistani terrorists even if we ‘have to impose restrictions’. “Terror is the only instrument Pakistan has to create unrest.”

A security and communication clampdown was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the government announced the scrapping of Article 370 in the state and also divided it into two union territories – Ladakh and J&K. The state is slowly limping back to normalcy with restrictions on movement and communication being gradually lifted.

“Out of 199 police station areas in J&K only 10 have prohibitory orders in place, rest have no restrictions. 100 percent land line connections are operational in the state,” he added.

Speaking on Pakistan’s efforts to foment trouble, Doval said: “Pakistan is trying to create trouble ,230 Pakistani terrorists were spotted, some of them have infiltrated, some arrested,” reports ANI.

On political detentions, he said they are preventive in nature and very much allowed under the law, which means the government is answerable to courts and will have to pay a heavy penalty if it has done anything extra-judicial.

“I am fully convinced that a majority of Kashmirs totally support the abrogation of Article 370,” Doval said. In the removal of Article 370, announced on August 5, “they (Kashmiris) see greater opportunities, a better future, more jobs for youths,” he said

