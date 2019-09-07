BJP set to explain Jammu and Kashmir decision in regional languages

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 02:31 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its state units to prepare and circulate literature in local languages to explain to people the rationale behind the government decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, two leaders of the ruling party said.

The BJP is carrying out mass contact and awareness campaigns between September 1 and 30 to explain its J&K decision. “Our awareness campaign aims to touch every individual, and hence this decision to translate our literature in all regional languages,” said a BJP leader who is part of the campaign.

BJP’s state units have been asked to organise meetings, having at least 2,000 people in audience, in every state capitals and separate meetings of at least 500 people in every district headquarters, universities and such places. Two separate teams, comprising six leaders each, have been asked to oversee the execution of the programmes.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 02:31 IST