'Shouldn't comment without info': Union Min on movies amid #boycottPathaan calls

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticised those who encourage negative comments without full information about a movie. His comments come amid calls in the recent times for boycott of several Bollywood movies, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan". The movie is already creating waves on the box office after it released on Wednesday. "Our movies are today earning praise worldwide. When people talk negative... they just ruin the environment. And just to spoil the narrative, sometimes people comment without full information," Anurag Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at an event. "This also leads to a damage. This should not happen," he further stressed.

"The government has a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which clears a movie before it hits cinema halls. They review all aspects. It's only after their review that a movie reaches the halls," Thakur was further quoted as saying.

Pathaan had drawn the ire of several fringe groups after objections were raised over its song "Besharam" in which Deepika Padukone was seen wearing orange and green. The song seems to have now been be edited. Protests were carried out in weeks before the release after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said sentiments were hurt due to the song. Demonstrations continued even after the release.

Meanwhile, multiplexes are witnessing packed shows as weekend began midweek for many people due to the Republic Day celebrations. The movie was reported to have collected more than ₹100 crore worldwide in the two days while it has also registered the record to be the highest Bollywood opener.

(With inputs from ANI)

