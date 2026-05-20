‘Shouldn’t I remember my father?’: Kerala CM VD Satheesan amid ‘Menon’ surname row

VD Satheesan has defended his decision to use his caste-linked surname during his swearing-in ceremony. The Kerala chief minister said he only referred to his father’s name and questioned the criticism surrounding it. This comes a day after Satheesan faced backlash over the use of the surname “Menon” during the oath-taking ceremony. Newly sworn-in Kerala CM VD Satheesan courted controversy after using his full name in his oath-taking ceremony. (PTI)

“Why is it wrong if I mention my father's name. Shouldn't I remember him,” Satheesan asked while speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting.

What the controversy is about The controversy began after comparisons were drawn between Satheesan’s previous oath-taking as a legislator in 2021 and his recent swearing-in as chief minister. In 2021, he took oath using a shorter version of his name and identified himself simply as “V D Satheesan”.

During the latest ceremony of the new UDF government, he spoke his full name as, “I, Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan.”

The Kerala CM added that the reference was not intended as any political statement. Satheesan also said he mentally acknowledged his mother during the moment, even though her name was not formally included in the oath.

‘Remembered my mother too’ “I mentioned my father's name and remembered my mother in my mind. There was no scope to mention my mother's name as well. Otherwise, I would have mentioned that too," the senior Congress leader said.

While some Congress leaders argued that the CM merely used his full legal name in the formal setting of the oath ceremony, others within political circles suggested that the surname could carry a political message. INC leaders such as Jinto John and Anoop V R questioned the chief minister’s decision.

According to PTI, the Congress leaders believe the decision may have been aimed at reaching out to sections of the Hindu community. This is at a time when the Congress-led UDF has faced criticism from Sangh Parivar organisations and the BJP over its engagement with groups such as the Indian Union Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.

VD Satheesan’s new moves as Kerala CM Satheesan was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Kerala at a large ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram. The swearing-in event also saw the induction of a 21-member Cabinet, with leaders from the Congress, IUML, and allied parties taking oath in the presence of top national political figures, including Congress leadership and several CMs from other states.

Soon after taking office, the new government held its first Cabinet meeting and approved a set of welfare decisions focused on women and the elderly. These included free bus travel for women on KSRTC services from June 15, a ₹3,000 hike in ASHA workers’ monthly honorarium, and the creation of a dedicated department for elderly welfare.

The government said two of the measures, free transport for women and the senior citizens’ welfare department, were part of its pre-poll promises and would be implemented in phases. The CM also said Kerala could become the first Indian state to establish a separate department for elderly care.

The Cabinet also decided to convene the new Assembly session later in May for swearing-in of MLAs and election of the Speaker, while the Governor’s policy address is scheduled for May 29.

The UDF secured a strong mandate in the elections, winning 102 of 140 seats, while the LDF and BJP won 35 and 3 seats respectively. The new Cabinet includes ministers from Congress and alliance partners.

(With PTI inputs)