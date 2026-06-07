As hundreds of protesters gathered in the sweltering heat of New Delhi on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party and its supporters raised their voices against ongoing exam irregularities. Citing the NEET paper leak, the CBSE on-screen marking row, SSC exam cancellations, and the recent delay in CUET UG, the protesters called for a better education system for students in India, and spoke particularly of how individual students feel pushed and wronged.

While sentiments at the protest extended beyond education, the overall focus remained on creating a better system for students—one that is not marred by paper leaks, delays, or abrupt cancellations.(HT Photo/Danita Yadav)

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The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online outfit that began as a response to remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant, held its first public protest on June 6. Along with their demand for an improved education system, supporters of the outfit also called for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The call for protest was made by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who led the crowd at Jantar Mantar a few hours after landing from the United States. Dipke was accompanied by the outfit's three spokesmen, representatives from the All India Student Union, and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who also dropped in to show support for the movement.

While it was assumed that the participants would mainly be Gen Z students from across India, HT also interacted with teachers, parents, activists, and others who did not fit this bracket.

Students hit the hardest

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{{^usCountry}} "Humare bachchon ke saath galat ho raha hai, unke saath nainsaafi ho rahi hai," was a sentence heard repeatedly from participants at Jantar Mantar, speaking how “children are being wronged, facing an unfair system”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Humare bachchon ke saath galat ho raha hai, unke saath nainsaafi ho rahi hai," was a sentence heard repeatedly from participants at Jantar Mantar, speaking how “children are being wronged, facing an unfair system”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A teacher from Pune spoke to HT about the plight of students affected by what he described as "continuous" irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A teacher from Pune spoke to HT about the plight of students affected by what he described as "continuous" irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The students are already under pressure when they appear for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and other government exams. This pressure only increases when they hear of paper leaks. We are here today in support of our students, to ensure that when they are studying hard, the least the agencies and the government can do is ensure there are no delays or leaks," Ramzan told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The students are already under pressure when they appear for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and other government exams. This pressure only increases when they hear of paper leaks. We are here today in support of our students, to ensure that when they are studying hard, the least the agencies and the government can do is ensure there are no delays or leaks," Ramzan told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Another protester, Vikas, told HT that they were there to demand accountability from the government and improvements to the system. Nitish, a former president of JNUSU, also highlighted the findings of 17-year-old Sarthak Sidhant, who flagged alleged discrepancies in tenders issued by CBSE to Coempt Edu Teck amid the ongoing OSM row, and called for systemic change.

Also Read | When roses, rage and ‘cockroaches’ came together in a summer swarm at Jantar Mantar

"The youth of the country are here, with the Constitution in our hands, and we will take it back," he told HT.

A protestor holds a pocket version of the Indian Constitution at the CJP protest in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi (HT Photo/Danita Yadav)

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While sentiments at the protest extended beyond education, the overall focus remained on creating a better system for students — one that is not marred by paper leaks, delays, or abrupt cancellations.

Anger takes precedence

"To think that a protest like this emerged from a satirical reaction shows how angry we are and that we are done with injustice," said Vanshika, a mental health practitioner in Delhi. "We're all very angry. Listening to the news every day, be it paper leaks, violence against women, student suicides, or infrastructural failure, we have reached a point where we are simply done and want change," she told HT.

Also Read | Media distrust emerges as a key theme among Cockroach Janta Party protesters

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In the run-up to the protest, multiple student suicides were reported across India. The most recent case was reported on May 20, when a 20-year-old woman died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET UG exam.

"I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I'm sorry, Mom and Dad. I've ruined everything," she had written.

Another NEET aspirant from Rajasthan was found dead amid distress caused by the cancellations. The student's father told the media that his child had been hopeful of scoring at least 650 marks in the NEET UG exam, but the stress following the paper leak may have pushed him to take the extreme step. In Karnataka as well, an 18-year-old student died by suicide after the NEET exam was cancelled due to a paper leak.

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Stating that students are "devastated," Vanshika highlighted the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid rise of AI, which she said has created uncertainty about the future, particularly among young people.

"We cannot have students dying by suicide at 17 years of age," she said, adding that the sharp increase in student suicides reflects an impending public health crisis in the country.

Speaking on the Cockroach movement, Vanshika said she doesn’t know if immediate change will be brought about, but added that she has hope, and upon seeing the mass support for Dipke and the movement in general, the mental health expert felt “it may be time for a change”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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