Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab's judicial custody by 14 days

A court here extended on Friday the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of slaughtering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by 14 days.

Poonawala, alleged to have strangled Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, was produced before the court through video conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala's judicial custody till January 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON