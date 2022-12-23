Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab's judicial custody by 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab's judicial custody by 14 days

Published on Dec 23, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Poonawala, alleged to have strangled Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, was produced before the court through video conference.

PTI |

A court here extended on Friday the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of slaughtering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by 14 days.

Poonawala, alleged to have strangled Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, was produced before the court through video conference.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala's judicial custody till January 6.

