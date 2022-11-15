Shraddha Walkar murder: Experts explain possible reasons behind gruesome killing

The gruesome murder of a Mumbai woman allegedly by her 28-year-old live-in partner in Delhi has shocked the entire nation. The accused - Aaftab Amin Poonawala - reportedly inspired by the American series ‘Dexter’, allegedly chopped his partner - Shraddha Walkar - into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the city over the course of several days. According to experts, three main reasons could be behind such brutal crimes - lack of communication, low anger threshold, and normalisation of violence through television and cinema.

Forensic psychologist Deepti Puranik told news agency PTI that “there is no one factor that can be directly attributed for such behaviour”.

“We find it often these days that people get stressed out easily, they are not able to tolerate frustration. And there is certainly a lack of communication. Instead of communicating and resolving the issue, they are resorting to fighting,” she added.

Apart from ‘psychopathological traits’ in Poonawala to have committed the crime, the expert also blamed violent films and TV shows for having desensitized the youth towards violence, reported PTI.

"Ample studies in people who watch violent tv shows have reflected that there is an increase in aggression. If you look at OTT platforms, we have a kind of normalised aggression and violence. Adolescent young people become immune to these things after watching it on TV so much," she said.

As the Delhi Police held Poonawala, several chilling details emerged during his interrogation. According to the police, the accused had made up his mind to kill Shraddha more than a week before the murder, reported ANI.

Smita Pandey, associate dean of the School of Behavioural Science at the National Forensic Sciences University, also said “piling issues, old grudges, and an anti-social lifestyle can lead to a sudden burst of anger in some”.

"Lately, people are not able to forgive small issues that happen in daily life. They keep piling up and the grudges are kept alive. People are also leading an anti-social lifestyle. All of it can result in a fit of rage that they cannot control their anger," Pandey said.

