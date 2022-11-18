Shraddha was hospitalised with shoulder pain in 2020; Aaftab came along with her

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 02:53 PM IST

A Mumbai doctor recalls treating Shraddha Walkar in 2020 when she was hospitalised for severe pain in the shoulder and back. Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing Shraddha, was present during her hospital admission.

Shraddha was admitted to a hospital in 2020 with pain in shoulder and back. (ANI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A doctor who treated Shraddha Walkar in 2020 has revealed that Aaftab Amin Poonawala was present when Shraddha was admitted to the hospital for severe pain in her shoulder and back. The 26-year-old woman was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab on May 18 in their flat in Chhatarpur in Delhi. The heinous murder came to light six months later after Shraddha's father filed a missing complaint.

Dr SP Shinde who treated Shraddha in Nalasopara's Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in 2020 said there was no extreme injury but Shraddha complained of severe pain in the shoulder and the back – the reason for which was not disclosed by her. The doctor recalled seeing Aaftab at the time of hospital admission but none of Shraddha's family members was there, Dr Shinde said to news agency ANI.

According to revelations made by Shraddha Walkar's friends, Shraddha and Aaftab were in a relationship since 2018, but Shraddha told her friends about Aaftab only in 2019. In the course of dating, they started living together. Shraddha's parents were against the relationship

Though the relationship was a happy one in the beginning, as revealed by Shraddha's friends, it turned bitter as Shraddha confided in her friends that Aaftab beat her and that she wanted to leave him. As the investigation is going on, a three-member team of the Delhi Police reached Vasai and met the officials of the Manikpur police of Maharashtra.

Attempts to retrieve Aaftab and Shraddha's chats during the period of crime

Police are now trying to retrieve the chats between Aaftab and Shraddha during the period of crime as Aaftab revealed that the couple at that time were fighting regularly and over a week before May 18, Aaftab attempted to kill Shraddha but held back as Shraddha started crying. Their fights were mostly because Shraddha was pressurising Aaftab for marriage but on May 18, the couple fought over who will bring their household things from the Vasai flat where they were staying before moving to Delhi.

Their chats may hold some key leads to the murder case. The police may also request social networking and messaging application platforms to share the details.

Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

