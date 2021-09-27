Bharat Bandh: Pt Shree Ram Sharma Metro station closed for security reasons

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday closed Pandit Shree Ram Sharma station for commuters as a security measure in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ union on Monday.

The station, which is located on the Delhi-Haryana border, is part of DMRC’s Green line – Kirti Nagar/Inder lok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh in Bahadurgarh. It is located near the Tikri border, one of the sites for ongoing farmers’ protest.

At 8am the DMRC tweeted, “Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma has been closed.” While the station was closed, Metro operations on the Green line were running smoothly. A DMRC official said that the station has been closed as per the suggestion of a security agency.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a collective of more than 30 farmer organisations, has called a Bharat Bandh to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws that they are opposed to.

Dhaarna Yadav, district transport officer and secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Jhajjar, said that the Pandit Shree Ram Sharma Metro station was closed due to ongoing farmers protest, “They have blocked the entry and exit gates of the metro station along with other railway tracks. The station is near the Tikri border where large number of farmers have gathered,” she said.