Home / India News / 'Shubho Nabo Barsho': PM Modi extends greetings on Bengali New Year
india news

'Shubho Nabo Barsho': PM Modi extends greetings on Bengali New Year

On the occasion of Poyla Boishakh, Prime Minister Modi took to his official Twitter handle to share a graphic wishing the people of West Bengal a 'Shubho Nabo Barsho' (Happy New Year), to mark the first day on the Bengali calendar.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:03 AM IST
On Poyla Boishakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!"(File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to his official handle on Twitter to extend greetings on the Bengali New Year and wished his followers "Subho Nabo Barsho" (Happy New Year) on the occasion of Poyla Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar. He also shared a set of two graphics -- in Bengali and in English -- as well as a campaign video of the BJP for the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, saying, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!"

The day, also known as Pehala Baishakh or Poila Baishak, is celebrated either on 14th or 15th April (depending on the lunisolar Bengali calendar) every year with traditional processions in West Bengal Tripura, and Assam, as well as in Bangladesh by people of Bengali-origin heritage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India’s vaccine status: Making doses count

Fears of big Covid-19 surge in Kerala after assembly polls, CM faces heat

PLA reluctant to restore April 2020 status at Gogra, post-US Kabul a new theatre

India's single-day spike went from 1 lakh to over 2 lakh in just 10 days

Also Read: Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021: Date and history of Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year

The Bengali New Year's graphic, signed by the Prime Minister, reads, "The love of life and the fervour of celebration that one sees in the people of Bengal are truly heartening. My heartfelt wishes to Bengalis in India and across the world on Poyla Boishakh."

The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and art performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other saying "Shubho Noboborsho" as a mark of respect for the shared Bengali heritage, both in India as well as in Bangladesh. To celebrate the new year, Bengalis clean their house and decorate their front door with alpana, which is a painting done with a mixture of rice and flour. A notable event in Bangladesh on this day is the 'Mangal Shobhajatra', organised by the students and teachers of the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University, which takes place at dawn. The festivity was declared as a cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi poila boishakh happy new year

Related Stories

festivals

Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 01:42 PM IST
festivals

Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021: Date and history of Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 10:09 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP