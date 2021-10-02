Sibal takes dig at Centre on Gandhi Jayanti, says 'violence was never part of statecraft'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked the Narendra Modi-led government on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, saying they had claimed to bring development within five years but failed to bring any change. Sibal, who has lately been critical of the grand old party's functioning, said the violence was never the part of statecraft during Congress rule and that the party is making all the efforts to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, according to news agency ANI.

"The Congress party is making efforts to follow the principles of Gandhiji. Even the Congress party had formed government at Centre but violence was never part of statecraft," the former Union minister said while visiting the Sabarmati Ashram.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claims of bringing India on the path of development, Sibal said India came into existence only after 2014 and all IITs, IIMs, and other reputed institutions were built by the BJP government, reported ANI.

"Leaders from Gujarat who've reached Delhi, maybe they know little about Gandhi ji. He (Gandhiji) has always said there is only god and the god is the truth. I want to ask Modi Ji, where is the truth? There are lies in words, even in work," ANI quoted Sibal as saying.

Earlier this week, Sibal renewed criticism of the Congress after Captain Amarinder Singh had to step down from the post of Punjab chief minister amid turmoil in the party’s state unit. The veteran Congress leader said he wasn’t aware who takes the decision in the party since it has no president.

Congress workers gathered outside Sibal’s Delhi residence to protest against his remarks and reportedly damaged his car. Several Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, condemned the incident.

"Those who are trying to defend the command performance last night, this is what happened at Kapil Sibal's house. They damaged the car. Stood on top so it caved in. Threw tomatoes both outside and inside the house. If this is not hooliganism then what else is it?" Tewari tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)