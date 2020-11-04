Siddaramaiah’s big prediction for BS Yediyurappa’s fate after bypoll results

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:49 IST

Former chief minister and leader of opposition in assembly Siddaramiah on Wednesday claimed that chief minister BS Yediyurappa would be removed from the post by his party after bypoll results. Siddaramiah made this claim while speaking to reporters in Mysuru and said: ‘I am very confident that Yediyurappa will be moved out. I am saying this based on information I have from Delhi,” he added without revealing his sources.

The Congress leader claimed that the corruption allegations he had made against the CM as well as the likely defeat in the bypolls would lead to a change in the leadership at the helm of the state. Reacting to Siddaramiah’s statement, chief minister Yediyurappa denied that any such change in leadership was in the offing and asked the opposition leader “to stop making irresponsible statements”.

Yediyruappa also claimed that he was 100% confident of victory in both Sira and RR Nagar seats which went to bypolls. Responding to a question on the long-delayed cabinet expansion, the CM said if required he would “go to Delhi to meet the party high command after bypoll results”. The bypoll results are scheduled on 10 November.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the BJP is holding a one-day meeting of its state executive committee in Mangalore on Thursday in which all senior leaders of the party, including the CM and state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel are participating. The meeting is likely to discuss various issues, including the current political scenario, in the state, implementation of the NEP, the flood situation in the state, a proposal to bring a law against ‘love-jihad’ as well as candidates for the one Lok Sabha, one Rajya Sabha and two assembly seats which are vacant and likely to face polls soon.

The Belgavi Lok Sabha seat is vacant after Union minister Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid. Similarly, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti too died due to the virus. Elections are likely to be held for the Maski and Basva Kalyan assembly seats. The executive committee is likely to recommend candidate names to the party high command for these seats.