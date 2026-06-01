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Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra breaks silence on deputy CM buzz: ‘Rahul Gandhi said I would be...’

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not looking at a particular portfolio. Asked if he is looking to be deputy chief minister, he said "No".

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 08:02 pm IST
ANI |
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With the Congress leadership deciding the contours of the new Karnataka cabinet, which will be formed under the leadership of DK Shivakumar, party leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has said he had been assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would be inducted into the cabinet.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, meets Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Office of DK Shivakumar X/ANI Photo)

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not looking at a particular portfolio. Asked if he is looking to be Deputy Chief Minister, he said "No".

"Last time I visited high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I'll be happy," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Chief Minister-designate, arrived in the national capital on Monday to meet the Congress high command ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3.

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He added that the party will form the cabinet with due consideration to caste, community, social and regional balance.

"The transfer of power in Karnataka has been very smooth. When he (DK Shivakumar) takes the oath, the Council of Ministers will also be sworn in. The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 pm, along with the Council of Ministers," he said.

 
siddaramaiah rahul gandhi karnataka government
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra breaks silence on deputy CM buzz: ‘Rahul Gandhi said I would be...’
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