Sidhu aides’ remarks spark new Punjab row

Patiala: A political row raged on Monday over controversial comments on Kashmir made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisers, Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg, with the party saying it will consider taking action, and senior leaders sharply criticising the remarks.

Late in the evening, Mali took direct potshots at Sidhu’s rival and chief minister Amarinder Singh and made personal attacks on the 79-year-old leader on social media.

In a Facebook post last week, Mali had said Kashmir was a “country of Kashmiri people” and called both India and Pakistan its illegal occupiers. In a separate post, he put a sketch of late prime minister Indira Gandhi standing near a heap of human skulls with a gun in her hand. Garg had questioned the chief minister’s criticism of Pakistan.

Sidhu summoned the two newly appointed functionaries to his residence in Patiala and spoke to them for roughly three hours. The meeting came a day after Singh condemned the remarks and said they were detrimental to the peace and stability of the country. The CM also called the remarks “atrocious” and “anti-national”.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also condemned the comments. “I urge Harish Rawat, AICC gen secy in-charge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India and others who have ostensibly pro-Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress,” Tewari tweeted.

The Congress appeared to distance itself from the row.

Rawat hinted at taking “strict action” against Mali if the comments were proven. “I would like to clarify on behalf of the party that J&K is an integral part of India. Nobody has the right to cast doubt on its status, let alone issuing a statement,” Rawat told news agency ANI.

Rawat also warned of action over Indira Gandhi’s sketch. “She was one of the most popular leaders, a mother figure to us. If somebody insults her, we condemn it. Action will be taken if this is proven”, he added.

Sidhu didn’t comment on the row.

The advisers said they discussed issues concerning Punjab’s development with Sidhu. “Some political leaders and parties have started issuing ‘fatwa’ against him instead of initiating a dialogue. Dialogue is the best option to resolve issues,” Mali said.

Garg said: “When a government does good work, we appreciate it. But if it performs badly, we criticise it.”

Following Amarinder’s objection to his remarks, Mali on Sunday shared an old Facebook post, saying, “Punjab is asking - don’t beat around the bush and answer why the convoy was looted.”

Singh and Sidhu were locked in a tussle for control of the party unit, which appeared to have been resolved on July 18when the latter was named state unit chief. But tensions continue to run high and Singh has made his displeasure clear.

The row over the advisers is the latest indication that despite months of negotiation by the Congress leadership, the state unit continues to be riven by factionalism.

Mali and Garg were appointed by SIdhu on August 11 as part of additions he made to the party organisation after taking charge as state unit chief. He has six other advisers. Punjab goes to the polls in early 2022.