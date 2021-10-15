Sidhu assured Rahul Gandhi he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief: Rawat

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation as the chief of the party's state unit, said Harish Rawat on Friday. Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence in New Delhi after months of turmoil in the Punjab Congress which eventually saw the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister.

"He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president," Rawat, AICC in-charge of Punjab, said after the meeting.

Sidhu arrived at Gandhi's residence on Friday evening amid uncertainty around the former cricketer's future in Punjab Congress.

“I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out,” Sidhu said after the meeting.

Sidhu was said to be unhappy with the appointments on some key postings under Channi's government. In his resignation letter that he shared on Twitter last month, Sidhu told Sonia Gandhi that he “can never compromise on Punjab's future and agenda for the welfare” of the state.

Sidhu's surprise resignation, which wasn't accepted by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, came days after Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's chief minister. Several party leaders from the Sidhu camp also tendered their resignation in solidarity with the PCC president.