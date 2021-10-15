Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sidhu assured Rahul Gandhi he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief: Rawat
india news

Sidhu assured Rahul Gandhi he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief: Rawat

Navjot Singh Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence in New Delhi after months of turmoil in the Punjab Congress which eventually saw the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat after a meeting in New Delhi.(PTI)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation as the chief of the party's state unit, said Harish Rawat on Friday. Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence in New Delhi after months of turmoil in the Punjab Congress which eventually saw the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister. 

"He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president," Rawat, AICC in-charge of Punjab, said after the meeting.

Sidhu arrived at Gandhi's residence on Friday evening amid uncertainty around the former cricketer's future in Punjab Congress. 

“I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out,” Sidhu said after the meeting.

Sidhu was said to be unhappy with the appointments on some key postings under Channi's government. In his resignation letter that he shared on Twitter last month, Sidhu told Sonia Gandhi that he “can never compromise on Punjab's future and agenda for the welfare” of the state.

RELATED STORIES

Sidhu's surprise resignation, which wasn't accepted by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, came days after Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's chief minister. Several party leaders from the Sidhu camp also tendered their resignation in solidarity with the PCC president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot singh sidhu rahul gandhi indian national congress
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

They catch a celebrity, click photos and make noise: Uddhav's dig at NCB

Singhu lynching: Accused Nihang surrenders, security beefed up at border

News updates from HT: Thackeray dares BJP to topple Maharashtra govt

Thackeray dares BJP to topple Maharashtra govt, takes dig at Fadnavis
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP