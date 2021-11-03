Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidhu attacks captain, calls him 'a fraud'
Sidhu attacks captain, calls him ‘a fraud’

Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at the former chief minister and called him “a dying duck in a thunderstorm” and “a fraud”.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:47 PM IST
By Anil Sharma

Amritsar: A day after Captain Amarinder Singh quit the Congress party and announced the launch of the new front, Punjab Lok Congress, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at the former chief minister calling him “a dying duck in a thunderstorm” and “a fraud”.

“Last time when he (Amarinder) formed a party, how many seats did he get? He is a fraud. He could not win his own seat. Neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the farmer unions are willing to embrace the Captain. Who is he? Will they touch Paras (touchstone) or an empty cartridge? Whose nose was rubbed in the soil? Who was ousted? Now you are crying like a child. You went to Madam (Sonia Gandhi) with only 800 votes. Who made you president at that time?” Sidhu said, adding that “he (Capt Amarinder) is a dying duck in a thunderstorm”.

HT reached out to Amarinder Singh for a comment on Sidhu’s remarks but there was no response.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s resignation from primary membership of the party, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said on Wednesday.

Singh had on Tuesday quit the Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a “midnight conspiracy” to oust him.

.

