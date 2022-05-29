Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi & gang rivalry behind Moose Wala murder: Punjab DGP

Punjab's director general of police VK Bhawra on Sunday said singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Canada-based singer Goldy Brar are involved in the killing.

The DGP said one of Moose Wala's managers, Shagunpreet, was named in the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, who was shot dead on August 7 last year.

The DGP said the popular singer-turned-Congress leader had two Punjab Police Commandoes for protection, but he refused to take them along. Moose Wala was killed in broad daylight hours ago in Mansa district of the border state. Bhawra added the attack happened around 5:30pm.

The Punjab government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is being heavily criticised by politicians from across the board for having withdrawn Moose Wala's security a day ago, along with over 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said nobody involved in the killing will be spared, while appealing for calm.

Bhawra further said 30 cartridges have been found at the crime spot and it is suspected that three 9 mm pistols were used in murder.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said Moose Wala had four police personnel for security and only two of the gunmen were withdrawn temporarily. He further said that Moose Wala had not taken along the remaining two gunmen attached with him at the time of the incident.

Toora further said Moose Wala was not travelling in his bulletproof car and did not have any gunmen with him. "An FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved,” he said.

He further said two cars had intercepted Moose Wala's car following which there was heavy firing in which the Congress leader received multiple bullet injuries, along with his two associates.

Former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the Punjab DGP must be arrested and the central government must intervene immediately. “Issue related to security comes under the Official Secrets Act and it should not have been disclosed.”

The 29-year-old Congress leader was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district earlier this evening. The incident took place when Moose Wala was travelling in his Mahindra Thar, along with two others, about 4km from his residence in Moosa village.

(With inputs from Punjab bureau)

