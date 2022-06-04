Sidhu Moose Wala's parents meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh | Video

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's parents met union home minister Amit Shah at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) HQ in Chandigarh on Saturday. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Moose Wala's father - his hands were folded in prayer - and mother sitting and talking to Shah, who listened intently before folding his hands too.

Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29 by unknown assailants while driving his Mahindra Thar through a village in Punjab's Mansa district.

The post-mortem said 25 bullets had been struck the popular singer-rapper. His right elbow was broken and was hit most on his chest and abdomen, with two bullets finding his right leg.

Moose Wala was killed - police believe it was the result of gang rivalry - a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government reduced his security cover - a decision since fiercely criticised by all opposition parties.

The Punjab government this week said it would restore full security cover for over 400 VVIPs, but the U-turn comes too late for Moose Wala.

Asked why cover had been reduced in the first place, the state told the Punjab and Haryana high court it needed personnel for security for the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 8.

On Friday chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Sidhu Moose Wala's family at his ancestral home; he was greeted by massive protests.

Meanwhile, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly accepted his role in the killing of Moose Wala. A Delhi Police official aware of the details of his interrogation said Friday that Bishnoi claimed his gang, including Canada-based accomplice Goldy Brar, were involved.

The police officer - who asked not to be named - said Bishnoi claimed Moose Wala's killing was an act of revenge for his alleged involvement in the murder of youth Akali leader in Mohali last year. However, he reportedly also said he had no direct hand in the death.

Also, Hindustan Times has accessed a video from May 25 at a petrol pump in Haryana's Fatehabad dated - five days before Moose Wala was killed.

The video shows two men exiting a white Bolero car that is believed to be one of the vehicles used in the crime. The video helped police arrest two suspects - Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb.

The first arrest was on Tuesday - from Mansa village.

The accused is Manpreet Bhau. Police say he provided logistical support for the killers, including arranging the vehicles used.

With input from ANI

