Moose Wala murder: Footage reveals movement of suspects days ahead of killing | Read more
Hours after two men linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were arrested from Haryana in connection with the probe into the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a CCTV footage of the two men at a fuel station has come to the light.
Hindustan Times has accessed this three-minute long video from Bisla petrol pump in Fatehabad district of Haryana dated May 25, five days before Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in Mansa district. The video shows the two men getting out of the white Bolero car at the fuel station. This is one of the vehicles used in the crime as per the officials, and had helped the police in arresting Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb from Fatehabad.
According to police officials, another vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, which was used in the crime was spotted multiple times near the slain singer's three days before the killing. It was the same car that had tailed Moose Wala's Mahindra Thar.
On Tuesday, the Punjab Police had made its first arrest from Mansa village in connection with the murder. The arrested accused named Manpreet Bhau, a resident of Dhaipe village, is currently under five-day police remand. According to police, he allegedly provided logistical support to the killers, which included arranging the two vehicles used in the crime.
Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the killing. During interrogation by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Bishnoi had admitted that his gang had a rivalry with Moose Wala.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
