Moose Wala murder: Footage reveals movement of suspects days ahead of killing | Read more

Hours after two men linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were arrested from Haryana in connection with the probe into the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a CCTV footage of the two men at a fuel station has come to the light.



Hindustan Times has accessed this three-minute long video from Bisla petrol pump in Fatehabad district of Haryana dated May 25, five days before Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in Mansa district. The video shows the two men getting out of the white Bolero car at the fuel station. This is one of the vehicles used in the crime as per the officials, and had helped the police in arresting Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb from Fatehabad.



According to police officials, another vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, which was used in the crime was spotted multiple times near the slain singer's three days before the killing. It was the same car that had tailed Moose Wala's Mahindra Thar.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police had made its first arrest from Mansa village in connection with the murder. The arrested accused named Manpreet Bhau, a resident of Dhaipe village, is currently under five-day police remand. According to police, he allegedly provided logistical support to the killers, which included arranging the two vehicles used in the crime.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the killing. During interrogation by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Bishnoi had admitted that his gang had a rivalry with Moose Wala.