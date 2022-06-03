Home / India News / Lawrence Bishnoi admits his gang had rivalry with Sidhu Moose Wala: Report
Lawrence Bishnoi has been denying any links with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the responsibility of which was purportedly taken by his gangmember, Canada-based Goldy Brar. 
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was lodged in Tihar jail in connection with some other case, has admitted his gang's rivalry with Sidhu Moose Wala.
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, has admitted to Delhi Police special cell that his gang members had a rivalry with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday, reports claimed. A PTI report claimed during the interrogation Lawrence Bishnoi admitted his gang members' role in the killing of Moose Wala. However, an ANI input citing a Delhi Police official claimed Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted the rivalry, not the killing. 

The special cell took custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who was already lodged in Tihar jail, in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. The gangster has remained non-cooperative and refused any connection with Sidhu Moose Wala. He also distanced from Goldy Brar's purported mail in which Goldy took responsibility for Moose Wala's death and named Bishnoi. 

Expressing apprehension of a fake encounter, Lawrence Bishnoi first approached the Delhi high cpurt and then the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking appropriate directions for not handing his custody over to the Punjab Police in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed the plea.

Delhi Police special cell teams will be visiting Muzaffarnagar and Nepal as cops are suspecting that a number of sharp-shooters have fled to Nepal after Sindu Moose Wala's murder.

 

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Friday, June 03, 2022
