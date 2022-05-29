Who is Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer-turned-politician| 5 points

Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The popular Punjabi singer was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. This comes a day after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 29-year-old Punjabi artiste had unsuccessfully contested 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa district.

A popular Punjabi singer, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moose Wala was a controversial figure as some of his songs allegedly promoting violence and gun culture had landed him in trouble. Here are five key things you need to know about the slain Punjabi rapper.

1. Sidhu Moose Wala hailed from Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab. His mother is a village head. After completing his electrical engineering from Punjab, he moved to Canada on a study visa in 2016. In 2017, he released his first track 'So High'.

2. Moose Wala faced numerous cases over his songs allegedly promoting gun culture and violence. In 2020, the then Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had booked him under Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. During Covid-19 pandemic, Moose Wala was booked over a viral video which allegedly showed him firing with an AK-47 rifle in a firing range.

4. Moose Wala had joined the Congress last year before the Punjab Assembly elections. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was the Punjab Congress chief during his induction, had termed Moose Wala a youth icon and an international personality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Moose Wala had contested the Punjab elections from Mansa constituency. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail