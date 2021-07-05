Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sidhu pushes for free 300 units of power in Punjab
india news

Sidhu pushes for free 300 units of power in Punjab

CHANDIGARH Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who hit out at chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh recently over his handling of power crisis, on Sunday pushed for free electricity up to 300 units and round-the-clock power supply to consumers in the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:35 AM IST
HT Image

CHANDIGARH Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who hit out at chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh recently over his handling of power crisis, on Sunday pushed for free electricity up to 300 units and round-the-clock power supply to consumers in the state.

Sidhu said that domestic industrial consumers should be given electricity at cheaper rates. “Punjab already provides 9000 crore subsidy but we must do more for domestic and industrial consumer by giving power at 3-5 per unit, instead of surcharge inflated 10-12 per unit, along with 24-hour supply with no power-cuts & free power (Upto 300 Units)..It is definitely achievable,” he said in a tweet.

The former minister’s suggestions are on the lines of promises made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference here on June 28. He had promised free electricity up to 300 units for each household and 24-hour supply if his party wins the state polls.

Sidhu, who quit the state cabinet when the CM changed his portfolio from local government to power in 2019, again advocated that power purchase agreements signed during the previous SAD-BJP government should be nullified. “Let us start with Congress High Command’s Pro-People 18 Point Agenda and get rid of the faulty un-negotiable Badal-signed Power Purchase Agreements through “New Legislator in Punjab Vidhan Sabha” fixing rates as per National Power Exchange with no fixed charges,” he tweeted.

The chief minister, in a statement on Saturday, had stated that his government would soon announce its legal strategy to counter the “ill-conceived” PPAs. In the run-up to the 2017 elections, the Congress had promised that it would renegotiate the existing PPAs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP