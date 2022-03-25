Sidhu attacks Kejriwal over Bargari case, financial aid request to Centre: 'What a paradox'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday tweeted an old video of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Baragari sacrilege case, asking who is stopping the Punjab government now from taking action when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power. In the video, Kejriwal can be heard saying that culprits of the Bargari case can be arrested within 24 hours after going through the names mentioned in the investigation reports of the special investigation team (SIT) led by inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Sidhu wrote on Twitter: "So who is stopping you now...@ArvindKejriwal”

So who is stopping you now ... @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/8atSdMCe68 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 25, 2022

Kejriwal was on an offensive against Captain Amarinder Singha and later Charanjit Singh Channi as probe into the 2015 sacrilege case and police firing cases got delayed.

An SIT was constituted to investigate the cases related to three FIRs registered in connection with sacrilege incidents, including theft and desecration of the ‘bir’ (a copy of Guru Granth Sahib). The SIT had named jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and dera’s three national committee members — Sandeep Bretta, Pardeep Kler and Harsh Dhuri — as accused and filed a chargesheet in a case relating to the theft.

“People are Punjab are upset over the Bargari incident...The masterminds were not punished...I don't need to tell who the masterminds are...Channi sahab can see the (SIT) report, there are names in it...Within 24 hours, the culprits of Bargari incident can be arrested,” Kejriwal had said before the state assembly elections.

Sidhu also targeted Kejriwal over Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he sought financial aid of ₹50,000 crore per year for two years from the central government.

“@ArvindKejriwal Ji on one hand talking about generating 30000 crores by eliminating corruption and 20000 crores from sand and transport mafia…On the other hand you send your protege to the same PM @narendramodi begging bowl asking for 50000 crores annually….What a paradox ?” he wrote.