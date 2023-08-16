A significant milestone…’: Assam delimitation approved by President, says CM Sarma

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the Gazette of India notification in this regard.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI)

“Today the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati, Jai Maa Asom,” Sarma announced in a post on X, the social network earlier known as Twitter.

The Congress, on the other hand, hit out at the BJP – which governs both Assam and the Centre – accusing it of ‘brute authoritarianism.’

