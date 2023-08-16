Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / A significant milestone…’: Assam delimitation approved by President, says CM Sarma

A significant milestone…’: Assam delimitation approved by President, says CM Sarma

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 16, 2023 04:43 PM IST

The opposition Congress, on the other hand, hit out, accusing the ruling BJP of ‘brute authoritarianism.’

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the Gazette of India notification in this regard.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI)

“Today the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati, Jai Maa Asom,” Sarma announced in a post on X, the social network earlier known as Twitter.

The Congress, on the other hand, hit out at the BJP – which governs both Assam and the Centre – accusing it of ‘brute authoritarianism.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
himanta biswa sarma gaurav gogoi assam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP