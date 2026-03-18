Sikh student in Canada dies after assault in a clash between group of students

Sikh student died after being assaulted during a clash between two groups of youths in Canada on March 14. File photo of Gurkirat Manocha. (LinkedIn)

Gurkirat Manocha, 26, hailed from Ujjain and was pursuing a business management post-degree diploma programme at Northern Lights College in Canada’s British Columbia. Track updates on Iran US war

Gurkirat had gone to Canada approximately 15 months ago for higher studies. The family resides at Parshvanath Colony in Ujjain.

On March 14, after a dispute between college students, he was attacked near Charlie Lake, resulting in his death, his family said.

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Gurkirat’s father Gurjeet Singh stated that the entire matter is being investigated by the Canadian police, and only after the investigation is complete will the cause of the incident and other details become clear.

The family members said that with the help of the government, they want to bring Gurkirat’s body here and perform his last rites.

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Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday met the family members of the deceased and assured that the state government would bear the expenses of bringing his body home

“The state government will bear the cost of bringing Gurkirat’s body and performing his last rites,” the statement quoted Yadav as saying.