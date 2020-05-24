e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Sikkim an integral part of India’: Delhi govt withdraws ad, suspends officer

‘Sikkim an integral part of India’: Delhi govt withdraws ad, suspends officer

The Directorate of Civil Defence, Delhi Government had issued a notice for recruitment which said that a citizen of India or a subject of Sikkim or of Bhutan or of Nepal and a resident of Delhi can apply to join civil defence corps as volunteers.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 07:50 IST
Pramod Giri |Edited by: Sohini Sarkar
Pramod Giri |Edited by: Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Siliguri / New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a clarification regarding a controversial advertisement about Sikkim following a demand for apology by the Sikkim CM.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a clarification regarding a controversial advertisement about Sikkim following a demand for apology by the Sikkim CM. (PTI File )
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday issued a clarification after an advertisement by his government in a section of media projected Sikkim as an independent country.

Kejriwal’s clarification came after Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal suspended the officer who had issued the advertisement.

“Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned,” the Delhi CM said in a tweet.

 

The ad, published in a section of media on Saturday in which residents of Sikkim were referred to as “subjects” and not citizens, led the Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang to demand an apology from his Delhi counterpart.

People under monarchies are usually referred to as subjects.

The Directorate of Civil Defence, Delhi Government had issued a notice for recruitment which said that a citizen of India or a subject of Sikkim or of Bhutan or of Nepal and a resident of Delhi can apply to join civil defence corps as volunteers.

“The advertisement has termed people of Sikkim as different citizen equated with Nepal and Bhutan while Sikkim became a state of India in 1975 and is emotionally integrated since 1975,” Tamang said. “Our people cannot even think of such a mistake by a responsible government,” Tamang said.

“I am deeply hurt by the advertisement published by the Delhi government. I urge the Chief Minister of Delhi to tender an unconditional apology to the people of Sikkim as the people are agitated with this type of mistakes from an accountable government,” the CM said in a statement

Reacting to the controversy, Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Saturday suspended the officer who issued the advertisement.

“A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries,” the LG said in a tweet.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In