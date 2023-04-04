Avalanche warning signs: Watch for recent snowfall, steep slopes

To prepare for avalanches like the one that hit the Nathula border area in Sikkim, it's crucial to be aware of warning signs, such as cracking sounds, visible fractures in the snow, or recent heavy snowfall, the United States' National Weather Service (NWS) agency explains.

Rescue operations underway after an avalanche at Nathula, in Sikkim, Tuesday.(PTI)

Warning signs can minimize the impact of disasters and keep people safe in avalanche-prone areas. These are some signs to gauge if a certain region is susceptible to a potential avalanche:

1)According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), all major ski areas post daily warnings about possible avalanches based on local knowledge, which should be checked before setting out in the snow.

2)Steep slopes between 25-45 degrees are most vulnerable to avalanches, warns NDMA. Sudden temperature changes can also trigger avalanches, as a temperature increase can cause wet snow slides.

3)Other warning signs to watch out for include convex slopes (spoon-shaped slopes), which are more likely to be hit by an avalanche, and smooth slopes that lack trees or heavy foliage to grip the snow.

4)The direction of slopes according to the season can also affect the probability of an avalanche, according to NDMA. North-facing slopes are more likely to face avalanches in mid-winter, while south-facing slopes are more susceptible in warmer temperatures on sunny days.

5)The US’ NWS agency notes that underground hollow feeling and "whumping" sounds while walking on snow are warning signs of a potential avalanche. This indicates that the snow is settling and a slab might be released.

6)NWS also asks to watch out for surface patterns on snow made by strong forces of winds. “This could indicate that snow has been transported and deposited in dangerous drifts that could be released.”

