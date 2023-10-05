Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Sikkim flash flood devastation, loss of lives distressing’: President Murmu

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Oct 05, 2023 06:34 AM IST

At least 10 people died and 80 others went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood.

The devastation and loss of lives due to a flash flood in the Lachen valley caused by a cloudburst in Sikkim's Lhonak Lake is distressing, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Six bridges and several houses have been washed away in Sikkim following the flash floods. (PTI)

It also caused extensive damage to some army establishments with personnel of the army missing in the floods, she said in a late night post on X.

"I pray for the safety of all missing persons and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Murmu said.

At least 10 people died and 80 others, including 22 army personnel, went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said.

"The devastation and loss of lives due to flash floods in Lachen valley caused by cloudburst in Lhonak Lake of Sikkim is distressing," Murmu said.

