Sikkim guv Ganga Prasad gets additional charge of Manipur

The 82-year-old Sikkim governor will take charge of Manipur as well during the absence of Dr Najma Heptulla who is on leave
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh presents a bouquet to new governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday, August 12. (DIPR, Manipur)

Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad Chaurasia was sworn in as the governor of Manipur at a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Thursday.

Manipur high court chief justice PV Sanjay Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ganga Prasad.

The 82-year-old Sikkim governor will take charge of Manipur as well during the absence of Dr Najma Heptulla who is on leave.

Also Read | Manipur lifts day time curfew, imposes night curfew till Aug 22

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh,works minister Th Biswajit, deputy speaker K Robindro Singh, K Leishiyo, chairman of the hill area committee,chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, director general of police LM Khaute and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Later speaking to mediapersons, governor Ganga Prasad said he will continue to serve the people. He said the region had a lot of potential.

After the swearing-in-ceremony, the governor also inspected the guard of honour. He visited the Indian National Army memorial at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Dr Najma A Heptulla was sworn in as the governor of Manipur in August 2016.

