Sikkim guv Ganga Prasad gets additional charge of Manipur

Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad Chaurasia was sworn in as the governor of Manipur at a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Thursday.

Manipur high court chief justice PV Sanjay Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ganga Prasad.

The 82-year-old Sikkim governor will take charge of Manipur as well during the absence of Dr Najma Heptulla who is on leave.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh,works minister Th Biswajit, deputy speaker K Robindro Singh, K Leishiyo, chairman of the hill area committee,chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, director general of police LM Khaute and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Later speaking to mediapersons, governor Ganga Prasad said he will continue to serve the people. He said the region had a lot of potential.

After the swearing-in-ceremony, the governor also inspected the guard of honour. He visited the Indian National Army memorial at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Dr Najma A Heptulla was sworn in as the governor of Manipur in August 2016.