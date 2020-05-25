A grim milestone for Maharashtra as cases cross 50000, over 30000 in Mumbai alone: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: May 25, 2020 10:09 IST

In another single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, India reported fresh 6,977 coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the national tally to 138,845.

Coronavirus fatalities in the country jumped to 4,021 while over 57,000 people have successfully recovered from the disease across India.

Earlier this week, the North-Eastern state of Sikkim, which was untouched by Covid-19 until now, reported its coronavirus first case. Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra crossed 50,000 with more than 30,000 cases reported in Mumbai alone.

Here’s taking a look at Covid-19 state-wise tally

Top worst-hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 cases here Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday with 50,231 patients. The state has recorded 1,635 deaths so far, highest in the country, while over 14,000 patients (14,600) have recovered from Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 16,277 coronavirus cases so far. While 8,324 people have recovered from the disease here, 111 patients have died.

Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi’s home state has witnessed 14,056 get infected from Covid-19 till date. Gujarat has seen 6,412 people recover from coronavirus while 858 people have died.

Delhi

The Covid-19 tally in the national capital has jumped to 13,418. Two hundred and sixty-one people have died from the infection here while 6,540 have made a recovery.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 7,028 on Monday. The state has reported 163 fatalities while 3,848 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

As many as 6,665 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh till date. Two hundred and ninety people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 3,408 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 6,268 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,538 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 161 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, coronavirus cases have crossed the 3,000-mark and are rapidly rising. The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 3,667 on Monday. There have been 272 deaths and 1,339 recoveries in the state.

States with under 3,000 coronavirus cases include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Haryana and Bihar. With 847 Covid-19 cases, Kerala has under 1,000 cases of coronavirus infections.

Jharkhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases while Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadar Nagar Havel has reported two cases of Covid-19 while Sikkim has just one Covid-19 patient.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.