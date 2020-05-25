e-paper
With nearly 7,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India records biggest surge for 4th day

The death toll from the highly infectious disease rose to 4,021 after 154 people died between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the health ministry dashboard.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The latest 10,000 coronavirus infections were recorded in two days.
The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases hit a new high on Monday in the country as India reported 6,977 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 138,845, data from the Union health ministry showed.

Monday is the fourth-straight day that India has reported the biggest one-day rise in the number of infections and more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases across the country.

There were 77,103 active cases on Monday morning, nearly four months after the first patient of the coronavirus disease was reported in India in January from Kerala.

The death toll from the highly infectious disease rose to 4,021 after 154 people died between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the health ministry dashboard.

There were 57,720 patients who have been sent home from hospitals, up from 54,440 patients from Sunday, taking the recovery rate to 41.57% so far.

The latest 10,000 infections were recorded in two days. India recorded its first 10,000 Covid-19 cases in nearly 43 days, with a wave of infections beginning in March after three isolated cases were first reported in Kerala in January.

It took seven days for the cases to climb from 20,000 to 30,000. The disease’s doubling rate, which is defined as the average period it takes for a twofold rise, decreased from 13.9 days on May 18– the day the cases hit 100,000 – to 13.1 on Sunday.

The doubling rate, which is calculated over the last seven days, was four days at the beginning of April. Several experts say the peak of the outbreak in India is yet to come.

India had on Sunday overtook Iran to become the 10th biggest hotspot of the pathogen after a surge of more than 6,700 new Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra has breached the grim 50,000-mark and reported 1,635 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, more than 16,000 cases have been reported and Delhi has over 13,400 infected people so far.

Gujarat, the fourth worst-affected state, has seen over 14,000 cases and 858 deaths till date.

Globally, more than 5.4 million infections have been recorded and 345,060 people have succumbed to the respiratory disease.

