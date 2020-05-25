From 14-day quarantine to 7 days home isolation: Guidelines for domestic air travellers from today

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 08:24 IST

Air travel is set to resume from Monday across the country and many of the states have opted to set their own rules instead of following the Centre’s guidelines for departing and disembarking passengers.

States have announced varied quarantine and self-isolation rules for arriving passengers.

Several states said passengers will be taken to a facility only if they show symptoms of fever or cough—in line with Union government guidelines released on Sunday—while several have decided to additionally mandate or suggest self-isolation for either 14 or 28 days, even if a traveller is asymptomatic.

Also read| Domestic flight services resume: All you need to know

Here’s what the states have to say:

Maharashtra

The Mumbai airport will deal with only 50 domestic flights per day from Monday. Even those without symptoms likely to get home quarantine stamp. And, those coming to the city for a short duration are likely to be exempt.

Tamil Nadu

The state government had earlier written to the Centre asking for domestic air travel to be deferred to the lockdown’s end on May 31. It has allowed 25 flights and released a standard operating procedure (SOP) on quarantine.

Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic travellers will undergo 14-day quarantine at either home or hotel. Moderately and severely-affected people will be hospitalised. All passengers will be stamped with a quarantine seal with indelible ink and cannot leave the airport without it.

Delhi

Passengers who land in the national capital’s at the Indira Gandhi International airport and are asymptomatic will not require quarantine or isolation. Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre on 1075.

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity in the health facility. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid-19 health facilities and managed accordingly. Those with mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in a Covid-19 care centre.

Karnataka

It has said that passengers travelling from high incidence zones, such as Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will have to stay under institutional or state-run quarantine for seven days and home quarantine for another week.

Those flying in from states not considered high incidence zones will be home quarantined for 14 days. Medical professionals, members of the defence services, paramilitary and railway services will also be home quarantined for 14 days.

However, businesspersons travelling with a Covid-19 negative test certificate from an Indian Council of Medical Research-approved lab two days before the date of travel will not be quarantined.

Punjab

The state government has also announced a 14-day home quarantine for those entering the state via flight, train or bus. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Saturday that rapid testing teams would check on all who have been home quarantined within a period of 14 days to ensure no “violation” and “strict compliance of rules”.

Those found symptomatic will be kept in isolation and Covid-19 test will be conducted on them.

Goa

On arrival passengers will be given an option of getting themselves Rs 2,000 or they may opt for a mandatory 14-day home quarantine if they do not have symptoms. If someone has the symptoms, they will be tested.

Chandigarh

The Union territory administration will also keep contact details of all passengers, as well as getting them to sign an undertaking.

Kerala

Entry passes will be a must for all domestic passengers, which can be obtained from a website. Those without the pass will have to undergo a 14-day institutional quarantine. The quarantine will not be necessary for travellers on business and others who will be in the state for a brief time.

Chhattisgarh

Even those without symptom will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days. However, passengers can choose between home or hotel quarantine.

Bihar

No provision of quarantining passengers who do not have the symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

Assam

All incoming passengers will have to undergo a screening and be under 14 days of quarantine in home and institutional facility. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home earlier but will have to be in isolation till the completion of 14 days.

Mizoram

Only permanent residents of the state and government employees stranded in other parts will be allowed to return. Mizoram will require incoming passengers to undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine.

Meghalaya

Passengers will be picked up from the Guwahati airport and brought to Shillong or Tura. They will be kept in an institutional quarantine for at least 48 hours and their tests will be conducted. Those found negative will be allowed to go home.

Tripura and Manipur

Tripura will conduct pool testing and Manipur will test symptomatic people and ask them to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Jammu and Kashmir

All passengers arriving in the Union territory will have to undergo institutional quarantine for a fortnight.

Uttar Pradesh

The state will send those who intend to stay in the state to 14 days home quarantine. They will be tested after six days and can end isolation if it returns negative. Those without a separate room and toilet for isolation can opt for institutional quarantine.

Those in the state for a week need to provide details and a return ticket before leaving the airport. All passengers must register on https://reg.upcovidin.

Rajasthan

All passengers arriving at the Jaipur airport will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Those coming for business and those with a negative report will be allowed to move around after seven days.

Madhya Pradesh

Passengers will have to go to a government facility for testing, if they have symptoms. Only passengers testing negative will be kept in institutional quarantine for 10 days.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Telangana won’t stop asymptotic passengers. All symptomatic passengers arriving in Andhra Pradesh will have to undergo quarantine when services resume from Tuesday. Asymptotic passengers will have to be in home isolation for 14 days.

Odisha

Twelve flights will begin operating from the Bhubaneswar airport from Monday and three from Jharsuguda. If someone is coming for three days or 72 hours, no mandatory quarantine is needed. If someone is going out three days or 72 hours, no quarantine is required after coming back. For others, 14-day home or institutional quarantine is necessary.

Uttarakhand

The state has said a decision will be taken depending on the passenger’s health examination and travel history.

Himachal Pradesh

It will allow only residents of the state to fly in and they will have to undergo thermal screening and will be quarantined for 28 days—seven days at an institutional facility and 21 days at home. Non-resident passengers will not be allowed entry and will be sent back from institutional quarantine to their state.