Sikkim statehood day: Prez Murmu, Rahul Gandhi joined by leaders in extending wishes

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday greeted the people of Sikkim on their statehood day and said the state has pioneered organic farming and enriched biodiversity besides creating a model for sustainable development.

Photo shared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the occasion of Sikkim day.(Twitter/Mallikarjun Kharge)

"Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day! Sikkim presents a blend of modernity and unique traditions. The state has pioneered organic farming, enriched biodiversity and created a model for sustainable development.

"I was touched by the warmth of people during my visit to the state last year. My best wishes for the continued progress of Sikkim," Murmu tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the event.

"The land of abundant natural beauty and a rich heritage, Sikkim represents the unity in diversity and the harmony India stands for. Best wishes to the people of the state on their statehood day, today," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also extended greetings on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, he said, "On Sikkim Statehood Day, we extend our warmest greetings to the people of this beautiful state, blessed with natural beauty and rich cultural diversity."

"In 1975, Sikkim merged with India and became our 22nd state. We wish you unhindered peace, progress and prosperity," Kharge tweeted.

On May 16, 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. Each year, it marks the occasion with a holiday and a series of events.

On May 15, 1975, then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, signed a constitutional amendment, and, a day later, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.