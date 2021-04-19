Uttar Pradesh: Simplify hospital admission process of Covid patients, Priyanka tells Adityanath

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed “red-tapism” in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that lives were lost because Covid patients needed permission from the district chief medical officers to get admission in hospitals.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress general secretary urged the creation of a database of available hospitals and beds to that people can seek admission directly.

She claimed there are reports from many places in the state that Covid-19 patients require the CMO’s permission for hospital admission.

Patients are waiting for hospitalisation for a long time and their families are running around from one place to another, she said citing “information” received by the party.

“Many people have lost their lives due to this system," the letter in Hindi alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi said she has been told that people who try to get oxygen cylinders face a similar situation as they need permission from the district magistrate.

“An unfortunate incident took place outside the oxygen factory in Lucknow's Talkatora Industrial area, when people standing in a line attacked government officials,” she said.

Police, however, said nobody was attacked.

Priyanka Gandhi asked what should those in home quarantine do if their condition worsens and they need oxygen.

The Congress leaders said there is already a terrible crisis of oxygen beds in hospitals and in such a situation, "this step of your administration is fatal for those who are treating Covid-19 at home".

She said at a time when families of patients are suffering, such red-tapism is increasing their misery.

"Please simplify the process of admission of Covid-19 patients in hospitals by considering every life essential,” she said.

“Also, release a centralised database of hospitals and available beds, so that people can directly enroll Covid-19 patients in hospitals."

"This is the time to help people in distress. In this difficult time, we all need to work above politics. The Congress party is united with the people of the state and is ready to help the government in every way," she said.

She wished a speedy recovery to Adityanath who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier on Twitter, she levelled the same charge about the hospital admission system.

"Information is coming from many places that many serious patients are not being admitted without the letter of the CMO,” she said.

“Mr. Chief Minister, people are losing their lives while waiting for the CMO's letter. Please put an end to such rules, save the lives of people," the tweet in Hindi said.

"Make such a system in which serious patients can be admitted to the hospitals easily," she said.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday registered the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 deaths with the disease claiming 167 more lives, while 28,287 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,79,831.