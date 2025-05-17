Singapore court dismisses Indian judges’ arbitration for copying from past award

The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) has set aside an arbitral award worth ₹80.29 crore by an international arbitration panel comprising three retired judges from India, after concluding that the judges had delivered their decision with a “closed mind”, having copied large sections from previous awards without independently considering the facts and submissions in the present case. The Singapore court said the judges had delivered their decision with a closed mind, having copied large sections from previous awards without independently considering the facts in the present case. (Representational image)

The SICC ruling comes just a month after the Court of Appeal of the Singapore Supreme Court upheld the annulment of an international arbitration award chaired by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra after discovering that nearly half the decision was copied verbatim from earlier awards he had authored in separate but related disputes.

In the present case, SICC judge Roger Giles held earlier this month that the arbitral tribunal majority, consisting of two retired Indian judicial officers identified only as “Judge A” and “Judge C,” had approached the arbitration with a “closed mind” by extensively reproducing reasoning from earlier related awards rather than conducting fresh analysis.

The case concerned a dispute over contract termed ‘CTP-11,’ a 2016 agreement between a government owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) in India and a consortium of three infrastructure companies for the construction of a segment of India’s flagship Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The consortium had sought a price adjustment following a 2017 notification by the union labour ministry revising minimum wages. The SPV, however, rejected the demand saying that the price escalation had already been covered.

After attempts at amicable resolution and reference to the Dispute Adjudication Board failed, the dispute was referred to ICC arbitration seated in Singapore.

The tribunal was composed of three retired Indian judges, two nominated by the parties and a presiding arbitrator appointed jointly.

The final award, issued in June 2024 by a 2:1 majority, granted the consortium ₹80.29 crore against the ₹92 crore it had sought, with compound interest and a direction for the claimant SPV to bear 80 percent of the arbitration and legal costs.

However, the dissenting arbitrator argued the claim was barred and, even if that were not the case, a claim of only ₹34.26 crore would have been admissible.

The claimant SPV then approached the SICC alleging that the majority arbitrators had not applied their mind to the specific facts and submissions relevant to the case and that they had instead, engaged in “cut-and-paste” reasoning from earlier awards in related but separate arbitration. The claimant even flagged that the majority arbitrators, Judges A and C, had cited a “non-existent” contractual clause to support their award.

Incidentally, much of the copy-paste alleged in the present award pertaining to contract CTP-11 was made from a previous award—the CTP-13 award, which itself had been copied from two previous awards. Most importantly, SICC noted that Judge C had presided over the CTP-13 matter.

This CTP-13 award is the one that was passed by a tribunal chaired by former CJI Dipak Misra and was set aside by the Singapore Supreme Court in April this year. The CTP-13 award also in a DFC related contract dispute, was found to contain 212 out of 451 paragraphs copied from prior awards authored by Justice Misra in unrelated cases.

In the present case, SICC judge Giles said he found overwhelming evidence that the majority arbitrators, Judges A and C, had relied extensively on reasoning from the CTP-13 arbitration.

In the scathing 85-page ruling, Judge Giles noted that out of 176 substantive paragraphs in the CTP-11 award, 157 had been copied either verbatim or with minor editorial changes from the CTP-13 award. That award, in turn, had drawn from two other decisions, the “CP-301 and CP-302,” both also involving Judge C.

“The Majority’s reasoning and analyses was largely a reproduction of the substance of earlier awards.. This demonstrated that the tribunal failed to apply its mind to the specific facts and arguments of the present arbitration,” SICC said.

It noted that the copying extended to contractual provisions not present in the CTP-11 agreement at all. For instance, paragraph 150 of the award reproduced a price adjustment formula from the CP-302 contract and not from the present CTP-11 contract.

“This was not merely a clerical error but a clear indication of reliance on past reasoning without fresh analysis,” SICC said. “The error arose solely from wholesale copying from the CTP-13 award, which had itself copied from earlier proceedings,” it said.

Further compounding the issue, the tribunal had applied Indian law instead of Singapore law to determine pre and post award interest, once again mirroring past rulings without justification, SICC noted.

Judge Giles said such errors were a direct result of the Tribunal having replicated “prior templates.”

The SICC formally set aside the CTP-11 award and directed the parties to agree on the costs of the present proceedings.

HT reached out to Justice Misra for a comment but he did not respond to our calls and texts.