Singapore-bound Air India flight diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather

Singapore-bound Air India flight diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather

ANI |
Apr 29, 2023 08:52 PM IST

The flight which took off from Chennai, has now departed for Singapore as the weather has improved and flights are allowed to operate.

An Air India flight, AI346, en route to Singapore was on Saturday diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather and congestion in Singapore, according to Air India officials.

The aircraft reportedly caught fire after the bird hit.(HT_PRINT)
Recently, a flydubai flight which caught fire upon takeoff from Kathmandu, landed safely at Dubai International (DXB) Airport.

The flight crew followed a standard operating procedure and continued its journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters.

The aircraft reportedly caught fire after the bird hit. Fire tenders were scrambled at the airport.

Earlier, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, airport officials told ANI.

The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm.

Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements.

A full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.

