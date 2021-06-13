Singer Geeta Rabari gets Covid vaccine at home in Gujarat, action against healthcare staff

After cricketer Kuldeep Yadav got vaccinated at a guest house in Kanpur, the photo of Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari getting the shot at her home in Kutch district has stoked a fresh controversy, at a time when struggles for Covid-19 vaccine slots and vaccines has not yet become a thing of the past for common people. The district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the woman health worker, who administered the jab after a complaint was filed with the district administration.

Geeta, who had performed at the Namaste Trump event, posted a photo of getting the jab sitting on a sofa at her house, which led to an uproar on social media following which the photo was taken down.

"As per the complaint received by me yesterday, Geeta Rabari had taken vaccination at her house at Madhapar village on Saturday evening. I issued instructions to officials to identify the health staff who went to her home to administer the vaccine, and on whose approval it was done," said Kutch DDO Bhavya Verma, as reported by PTI. He has also confirmed to the news agency that the 25-year-old singer had booked a slot on Saturday but instead of going to the public health centre, she got it done at home. Further action into the case will be taken after the healthcare staff explains to the administration what happened, the DDO said.

Sharing the photo of the singer, which she took down, social media users are questioning whether door-to-door vaccination has been started in Kutch. While PM Modi and the chief minister can go to the vaccination centre, why the singer can't, Twitter users have asked.

A similar case happened with cricketer Kuldeep Yadav who took the vaccine at a guest house, while his slot was booked at Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar, Kanpur. An inquiry was ordered into the case by Kanpur district magistrate Alok Tiwari.

