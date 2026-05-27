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SIR in Delhi to begin on June 30, final electoral roll on October 7: CEO

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, objections can be filed till September 4 and the final list will be out on October 7

Published on: May 27, 2026 01:04 pm IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
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The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi will begin on June 30 with door-to-door verification by booth-level officers (BLO), the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar, IAS, holds a media briefing on Phase-III of Special Intensive Revision. (ANI)

CEO said that all district election officers have been asked to prepare for the SIR exercise and necessary arrangements for printing enumeration forms, stationery, and appointing BLOs and their supervisors have already been completed.

Helpdesks at district and assembly constituency levels to assist voters during the SIR has been set up, said CEO. Pre-SIR exercise is already underway.

“We have been able to map around 65 lakh [6.5 million] voters, with about 42% of the area covered. The pre-SIR exercise is also simultaneously going on while we prepare for the SIR,” said Kumar.

Training and printing work will continue from June 20 to 29, followed by door-to-door visits by BLOs between June 30 and July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be filed till September 4. The final electoral roll will be out on October 7.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / SIR in Delhi to begin on June 30, final electoral roll on October 7: CEO
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