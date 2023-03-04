Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended till Monday; Wife very ill, court told

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's CBI custody has been extended till March 6 in the alleged liquor scam. The CBI sought an extension of custody for three days, but the court only granted two days of extension. Sisodia's bail plea, on the other hand, will be heard on March 10. Sisodia's lawyer Dayan Krishnan said there is no ground for an extension of the remand. "The ground can't be 'we will wait till he confesses. The inefficiency of the agency can't be the ground for remand. Today you have simple ground to say he is not cooperating," Krishnan said, as quoted by LiveLaw, opposing CBI's demand for extension of custody. Sisodia's bail plea for hearing on March 10 and asked the CBI to file a reply.

Tracing missing documents while keeping Sisodia in custody can also not be the ground for the remand extension, Sisodia's lawyer argued informing the court about the serious health condition of Sisodia's wife. “She is technically in a vegetative state,” the lawyer informed the court.

"Remand is exception. You've 15 days doesn't mean court will give 15 days. Court will have to see. What is the compelling reason?" Sisodia's lawyer argued while the CBI said Sisodia has not been cooperating.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia after 8.5 hours of questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam. On Monday, Sisodia was granted five-day CBI custody which is ending on Saturday. The CBI has sought three days' extension while Sisodia has moved a bail plea in a trial court in which he said no fruitful purpose would be served keeping him in custody.

