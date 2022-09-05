Sisodia says CBI adviser found hanging was being pressured to approve his arrest

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) legal adviser, who was found hanging at his home last week, was being pressured to grant approval for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s arrest in the “fake case” registered against him over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

He claimed the adviser was overseeing his case. “He [CBI advisor] was being pressured to give approval for my arrest in the fake case against me. The legal matter in the case was under his supervision. It is very sad that a CBI officer who could see that it was a fake case was pressurized so much that he was forced to take the extreme step. He was under so much pressure that he died by suicide,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia alleged the central government was putting pressure on CBI officials to make the “fake case” against him look legally sound. He dismissed BJP’s “sting operation” over alleged commissions liquor traders paid to AAP leaders. “Now that the CBI has given me a clean chit because it found nothing after raids, the BJP is carrying out stings… in a car, they question somebody and run it like sting...it is a joke,” Sisodia said.

He dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest him. “If you want to arrest me, I am ready for it but do not put pressure on officials so that they are forced to die by suicide. This is wrong.”

Sisodia alleged the central government was misusing agencies and the governors to topple elected governments and poach lawmakers of non-BJP parties. “When will you think about constructing schools and hospitals, checking inflation, and creating jobs.”

Sisodia questioned the central government why it was putting so much pressure on officials and how much torture will it subject them to for crushing political opponents. “Does the central government have no other job...”

The CBI refuted Sisodia’s claims as mischievous and misleading while clarifying the adviser was in no way connected with the investigation of the case. “He was Deputy Legal Advisor in charge of prosecution...he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi. Further, as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting an inquest into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note.”

It said the excise policy was under investigation and no “clean chit” has been given to any of the accused. “The mischievous and misleading statement of...Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman.”

