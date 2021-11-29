Sisodia says Punjab education minister ‘ran away’ after his challenge

Deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said Punjab education minister Pargat Singh ran away after he challenged him to review education models of Punjab and Delhi.

Sisodia, who also holds Delhi’s education portfolio, said he did not receive the list of 250 government schools he sought from his Punjab counterpart for comparison of the education models. On Sunday, Sisodia released a list of 250 government schools in Delhi and sought a similar list from Singh.

He said Singh made tall claims about the work done in Punjab schools but ran away from the challenge. “I requested that a list of schools be issued by Sunday evening. Twenty-four hours have passed since then. We have not received any response. It seems like they are running away. I request the education minister and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to give us a list of 250 schools by today (Monday) evening. People of Punjab deserve to know the work the Punjab government has done in schools,” said Sisodia.

AAP emerged as a major political force in poll-bound Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections and seeks to further consolidate its position in the state where elections are due next year.

Sisodia asked Channi to tell the people about the work done in schools in Punjab with respect to results, teacher training, and infrastructure. “I am hopeful Channi will not run away. He will tell us what has been done in Punjab.”

On Sunday, Singh said he will give the list in a day or two. “I have asked the school education department officials to prepare the list.”

Sisodia separately said the Delhi government was on alert and would respond appropriately if Covid-19 cases rise in the capital. “Taking cognisance of our experience from April-June, Delhi government has been making preparations. Extra facilities that we created are on alert.”

