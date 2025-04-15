Two sisters suffocate to death in car while parents discuss family matters in Telangana

Two sisters aged four and five died of suffocation inside a car on Monday in Telangana's Rangareddy district after got inside the vehicle and went unnoticed for an hour at their grandparents' house. According to police, the parents of the two deceased children had come to their grandparents' house to discuss marriage arrangements of their relatives. (Pexels/Representative)

The incident took place in Damaragiri village in the Chevella police station limits of the Rangareddy district in Telangana, according to news agency ANI.

According to police, the parents of the two deceased children - Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5) - had come to their grandparents' house to discuss marriage arrangements of their relatives.

How children got inside the car

During the discussion in the house, Thanu Sri and Abhinetri went outside, opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed.

"Children went outside and opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed. They remained in the car for over an hour and fell unconscious due to suffocation," the ANI report quoted information received by the police.

The parents reportedly took the unconscious children to the government hospital, but the doctors declared them dead, police said, adding that no formal complaint has been filed so far.

In November last year, four children from a migrant family in Madhya Pradesh suffocated to death after accidentally locking themselves inside a parked car in Randhia village of Gujarat's Amreli district.

The children, aged between two and seven, had been playing nearby when they found the car keys and entered the vehicle, according to The New Indian Express. Unable to unlock the doors, they were trapped inside until their parents returned from work and discovered the tragedy.

The car owner said that a family with seven children came from Madhya Pradesh to work on his farm, adding that he had parked the vehicle nearby which the children found and got inside by unlocking the doors.

Among the victims were two boys and two girls from the same family.