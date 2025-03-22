Telangana DSP killed as speeding bus runs over him in Rangareddy

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was killed in the early hours of Saturday after being hit by a speeding bus in the Hayathnagar area of Telangana's Rangareddy district. The accident took place near a Hanuman temple in Laxma Reddy Pallem of the Rangareddy district. (File Image/Representative)

Police said that the accident took place around 4:40 am near a Hanuman temple in Laxma Reddy Pallem when the top cop was out for a morning walk, a news agency ANI report said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Nuizveedu Depot bus was travelling from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar when it allegedly hit the DSP in a case of a negligent and rash driving.

The police official, TN Nandeshwara Balaji, suffered several injuries and lost his life on the spot.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been launched into the accident. The probe is being conducted under the Hayathnagar police station to determine any further details.

Just a couple of days ago, a man was killed after being hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus that lost control upon being rammed by a truck in the Latur district.

The bus had 13 passengers, none of whom were injured, an official said.

Local residents had according to a PTI report claimed that some 40 accidents took place at the Ausa T-Point, which serves as a junction for the Ratnagiri-Nagpur and Latur-Umarga highways, adding that a flyover project which could have provided relief was cancelled.

On the same day, a woman was killed and her son was seriously injured after a buffalo cart they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on the Karnal-Meerut highway.

Station house officer (SHO) of Budhana police station said that the truck driver had fled the scene after the accident.

(with ANI inputs)